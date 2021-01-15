Borussia Dortmund started the new year with two wins. After the 2-0 home win against VfL Wolfsburg the black and yellow last contributed to the top game RB Leipzig three points one. Coach Edin Terzic wants to take the momentum from these games with him and further expand the latest series of successes. With the 1. FSV Mainz 05 A supposedly easy task awaits on Saturday afternoon.
On the last day of the match, BVB was the only club in the upper third of the table that could look forward to three points. With the 3-1 away win in Leipzig, the black and yellow shortened the gap to the top of the table to five points. “It was a very good step in Leipzig, but it won’t do us any good if we don’t continue seamlessly,” said Terzic at the compulsory press conference on Thursday. “We want to take advantage of the fact that we could improve in the table and take the next step,” continued Lucien Favre’s successor.
Terzic does not want to underestimate the guests from Mainz. “We don’t look at the table to see where Mainz is, we look at what they are capable of and where their strengths lie,” emphasized the coach, who referred to the performance of the bottom of the table against FC Bayern. At the German record champions, the Rheinhessen led 2-0 at the break, but in the end they lost 5-2. “You can see what performance they are capable of,” warned the BVB coach. Last week Mainz lost very unlucky against Eintracht Frankfurt.
For the duel against the bottom of the table, Jude Bellingham is expected to be available again. The youngster has overcome his knee problems and is back in team training, which Axel Witsel will not be able to take part in for the next few months. The Belgian international tore his Achilles tendon in Leipzig and has already had an operation. In addition to the veteran, Marcel Schmelzer (rehab after knee surgery) and Thorgan Hazard (torn muscle fiber) are also out. “At Thorgan we assume he won’t be back on the pitch before February,” said Terzic.
National player Emre Can came on for the injured Witsel on the last day of the match and delivered a strong performance in defensive midfield. The 27-year-old will most likely be in the starting line-up against Mainz 05. Terzic is unlikely to make any further changes to the starting line-up. Next to Can, Thomas Delaney starts in the central midfield.
The back four in front of Roman Bürki should again be Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro. Terzic also has little reason for changes on the offensive. Captain Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho have apparently found their way back to their former strength after the coaching change and are currently first choice together with Giovanni Reyna. There is nothing to shake about striker Erling Haaland anyway.
