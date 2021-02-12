On Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m.) the BVB the TSG Hoffenheim. Which team could Edin Terzic choose after the 1: 2 bankruptcy against SC Freiburg?
Borussia Dortmund is in a real crisis. The team has only won one of the last five Bundesliga games, is only sixth in the table after losing to Freiburg last weekend and is currently four points behind a Champions League place. “We are not satisfied with the current number of points and the situation in the Bundesliga. We haven’t scored enough points in the last few games,” said sporting director Michael Zorc at the press conference on Thursday about the current situation.
Qualification for the premier class nonetheless remains the declared goal, and those responsible have not yet lost the belief that this will be achieved, as Zorc affirmed: “We continue to have confidence in our team, which we consider strong enough to to achieve this goal. “
This weekend, BVB meets TSG Hoffenheim. In the first half of the season, Black-Yellow celebrated a less than intoxicating 1-0 victory, and the Kraichgauer prevailed in both duels last season – and even won the game at Signal-Iduna-Park 4-0. At that time, Lucien Favre was still head coach at the BVB bank, now Edin Terzic is responsible for the first time against Hoffenheim.
As usual, the 38-year-old didn’t want to talk about the line-up, but indicated changes in the tactical approach: “Hoffenheim will probably play in their well-known 5-3-2. Accordingly, one or the other topic will change. We want to try to generate more pressure when we have the ball – that we radiate more goal danger, that we use the goal-threatening areas, that we get a clear finish – and defensively we want to increase the pressure on the opponent so that we can hit the ball more often, Conquer better and higher. “
Terzic has to do without Lukasz Piszczek, Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, Thomas Meunier, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Roman Bürki. The last-mentioned trio could possibly play a role again for the Revier derby against FC Schalke (February 20): “We hope that they can come back next week,” said Terzic, who will probably fall back on Thorgan Hazard this weekend can.
The Belgian was last on the pitch on the ninth matchday and has since been out due to a torn muscle. “Thorgan has been on the field with us since the day before yesterday, but has not yet completed everything. We still have two units before the game, we will see how far he really is. Then we will decide whether it is enough,” announced the coach at.
Terzic may return to a 4-2-3-1 formation, although he may also opt for a variant with Erling Haaland and Youssoufa Moukoko in the lead. The Dortmund youth jewel is “definitely an option that we are thinking about for the game on Saturday”, but he did not want to reveal more. Moukoko could also play in the offensive row of three.
Before Marwin Hitz, the back four should again consist of Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji and Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham (or Mo Dahoud, who recently played well) and the seeded Thomas Delaney would be expected on a double six.
Jadon Sancho, Moukoko and Marco Reus could start in the offensive row of three, while Haaland is in the lead.