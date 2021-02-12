As usual, the 38-year-old didn’t want to talk about the line-up, but indicated changes in the tactical approach: “Hoffenheim will probably play in their well-known 5-3-2. Accordingly, one or the other topic will change. We want to try to generate more pressure when we have the ball – that we radiate more goal danger, that we use the goal-threatening areas, that we get a clear finish – and defensively we want to increase the pressure on the opponent so that we can hit the ball more often, Conquer better and higher. “

The Belgian was last on the pitch on the ninth matchday and has since been out due to a torn muscle. “Thorgan has been on the field with us since the day before yesterday, but has not yet completed everything. We still have two units before the game, we will see how far he really is. Then we will decide whether it is enough,” announced the coach at.

ℹ️ PK updates on other personal details: At Thomas #Meunier, Dan-Axel #Zagadou and novel # Bürki one hopes that participation in team training will gradually be possible again from next week. pic.twitter.com/jjBZ2cQw2a – Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) February 11, 2021

Before Marwin Hitz, the back four should again consist of Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji and Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham (or Mo Dahoud, who recently played well) and the seeded Thomas Delaney would be expected on a double six.

Jadon Sancho, Moukoko and Marco Reus could start in the offensive row of three, while Haaland is in the lead.