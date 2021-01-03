“We are in the midst of the corona pandemic with the resulting loss of income over a long period of time. The coming transfer winter as such will hardly take place with us against this background,” said the BVB managing director.

Sports director Michael Zorc also took the same line. “We don’t have big plans, there won’t be any transfers of the king,” said Zorc, who also refused to sign new stars.

But something could go in the other direction, because apparently Julian Brandt is a candidate for a loan to the island.

English media report that Arsenal are interested in a loan deal until the end of the season, but Zorc refused to comment.

On closer inspection, the possible loan makes sense, as BVB will be reorienting itself on the coach question in the summer anyway and Brandt could recommend himself for the European Championship in London.