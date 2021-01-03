Also a well-heeled club like Borussia Dortmund must tighten their belts in times of the pandemic. BVB is currently panting after the top of the league, but – unlike last year – there will probably not be any expensive newcomers this winter. However, it cannot be ruled out that a former bearer of hope will be awarded soon.
About a year ago, Borussia Dortmund did nothing and took the current star Erling Haaland from Salzburg for around 20 million euros and loaned Emre Can from Juve. Like Hans-Joachim Watzke to the WAZ recently confirmed that smaller rolls will have to be baked this winter.
“We are in the midst of the corona pandemic with the resulting loss of income over a long period of time. The coming transfer winter as such will hardly take place with us against this background,” said the BVB managing director.
Sports director Michael Zorc also took the same line. “We don’t have big plans, there won’t be any transfers of the king,” said Zorc, who also refused to sign new stars.
But something could go in the other direction, because apparently Julian Brandt is a candidate for a loan to the island.
Brandt made 22 games for BVB in the current season, but he wasn’t even in the starting line-up in half of these games. Most recently it was only enough for him to make short appearances in the final phase.
English media report that Arsenal are interested in a loan deal until the end of the season, but Zorc refused to comment.
“I read that too, I can’t say more about it. Nobody has contacted us so far, there is nothing on the table or in the fax machine, as was common in the past,” Zorc’s statements suggest.
On closer inspection, the possible loan makes sense, as BVB will be reorienting itself on the coach question in the summer anyway and Brandt could recommend himself for the European Championship in London.
