BVB is once again on a great talent, this time they don’t have to look far from the SIgnal-Iduna-Park. The black and yellow have their eye on the 18-year-old Jamil Siebert from Düsseldorf.
One bad event follows the next: First there was no win against FSV Mainz and then the bad news came that central defender Dan-Axel Zagadou was injured again and will be absent for several weeks. Now BVB is again very thin in central defense, because substitute defender Emre Can is currently urgently needed in midfield and cannot strengthen the defensive line.
So there are only Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji and, in an emergency, Thomas Meunier or Lukasz Piszczek left as central defenders – too little to dance at three weddings. Because BVB is still represented in all three tournaments and would like to get at least one title; Especially in the DFB Cup, the pressure is on the men from the Ruhr area, as the favored FC Bayern Munich has already been eliminated.
Although BVB did not want to be very active in the winter transfer market, after the injuries of Axel Witsel and now also of Zagadou, those responsible will hardly be able to avoid it.
They don’t want to spend a lot of money in Westphalia. Now they seem to have entered the race for Jamil Siebert from Fortuna Düsseldorf. The 18-year-old central defender has a market value of 200,000 euros and his contract expires in summer 2021 – so he would be cheap. Siebert is a regular in the second team of the Düsseldorf team and was used twice in the A team. The youngster is not an immediate reinforcement, but could slowly be introduced to the team and in the long term maybe even inherit from Mats Hummels. Siebert would definitely be a real option as a back-up.
According to the express Siebert is said to have already made an appearance in the Ruhr area, although he is said to have been about to extend his contract on the Rhine. In Düsseldorf they are actually planning long-term with the U18 international. These plans are now getting doubts and cracks, as an offer from Dortmund is of course extremely lucrative for a young player. Düsseldorf’s sports director Uwe Klein is pushing for an early decision on the part of the player and hoping to stay.
