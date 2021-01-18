So there are only Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji and, in an emergency, Thomas Meunier or Lukasz Piszczek left as central defenders – too little to dance at three weddings. Because BVB is still represented in all three tournaments and would like to get at least one title; Especially in the DFB Cup, the pressure is on the men from the Ruhr area, as the favored FC Bayern Munich has already been eliminated.