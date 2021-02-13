The crisis at Borussia Dortmund is coming to a head. BVB is still well served against Hoffenheim with one point and loses connection to the Champions League places. Mats Hummels still sees “improvement”.

Shortly before the end of the game, Borussia Dortmund managed to equalize 2-2 against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Nevertheless: BVB has not had such a bad start in the back of the season for a long time.

D.he furious journey into the crisis continues at Borussia Dortmund. Against Hoffenheim, who were also weak recently, there was only a 2: 2 (1: 1) for black and yellow. The starting places in the Champions League are moving further and further away. In addition, the record of the new coach Edin Terzic is finally more than miserable. There were only 14 out of 30 possible points under the leadership of the 38-year-old.

Since TSG also had some catching up to do after two defeats, a tough game developed. Terzic had banned Marco Reus from the starting XI. The captain only came in the 60th minute, which should guarantee further tension. “Of course we would have liked to win after last week – we didn’t make it. Especially in the second half we didn’t get a lot of calm and structure in our game, we were too wild. We make it 2-2, but then we no longer had a great chance of winning. So we are a little disappointed, ”said Reus at Sky.

Marco Reus (r.) Was only substituted in the second half. The BVB captain sat on the bench for the first time under Edin Terzic Source: dpa-infocom GmbH

First there were great opportunities for the guests. Bebou stormed twice alone in the direction of the BVB gate. First keeper Hitz parried by foot (18th), then the TSG striker only hit the side netting (24th). As a penalty in return, the 1-0 for Dortmund: Sancho completed after a pass from Guerreiro (24th). Which didn’t shock the guests. Rudy stuck through to Daffur, who marked the 1: 1 (31st). However, the equalizer was preceded by a foul on Dortmund’s Bellingham, which referee Dankert and video controller Hartmann did not punish.

Hitz fails before the second goal

The lead for TSG fell after a BVB breakdown scenario. Hitz fisted a corner kick at Bebou’s head. From there the ball jumped to 1: 2 into the net. Another mistake by the BVB keeper after two dropouts in Freiburg. When hardly anything went, Erling Haaland came. Like a wild bull, he chased the ball from the TSG professionals and scored 2-2 (81st).

The draw remained, which in the end was flattering even for BVB. “We fought, but it was wild. We didn’t play that well and had little coverage in midfield. We only had people who tried to defend and people who tried to score. It looked more like a 3: 2 for Hoffenheim than a 3: 2 for us, ”said Mats Hummels.

Although BVB has only won one of the last six Bundesliga games, the defense chief sees Borussia on the right track. “I still think we’re on the mend. We want to play a much more active and aggressive style against the ball. But that doesn’t happen overnight, ”said Hummels. The team is working hard on it and you will still see that on the pitch over the course of the season: “Under no coach in the world is everything as he imagines after two weeks. It was like that with Jürgen Klopp, it is like that with Edin Terzic now. “

Champions League round of 16 in Seville

He was not dissatisfied with the point because Hoffenheim “had another good chance of taking the lead”. Terzic named the biggest problem in his team’s game: “You just have to say that the number of individual mistakes is very high for us. It is currently not so easy for us, then it is not so easy to remain completely stable. “

The next exam is already waiting for Dortmund on Wednesday. BVB must compete in the Champions League round of 16 at Sevilla FC.