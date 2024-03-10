BVB defied all odds in Bremen and won 2-1 with a mature performance. The Bundesliga team also benefits from the fact that coach Edin Terzic already has an inkling during training.

Dhe clever man is building ahead. So, in view of the recent two red cards against Jessic Ngankam and Jan Thielmann, the attackers of 1. FSV Mainz 05 and 1. FC Köln, Edin Terzic had the collective game trained when the worst came to the worst.

It may be that the head coach of Borussia Dortmund saw when looking at the season statistics that of the 16 red cards so far in the 2023/24 – 2022/23 season, only 15 – five were given to strikers or attacking midfielders throughout the entire season. In other words, specialists in scoring goals or game design who, unlike experienced defensive strategists, overdid their physical attacks due to a lack of experience and had to pay for it with dismissals.