BVB currently seems to be flirting with two central defenders: They are in contact with Nikola Milenkovic from Florence and Soumalia Coulibaly from the youth of Paris Saint-Germain. However, there is well-known competition for both.
Borussia Dortmund is obviously very interested in improving the defense for next season. For this, those responsible already have two players on the slip, with whom the first contact has already been established.
On the one hand, it’s about Nikola Milenkovic. The 23-year-old has been playing for Fiorentina in Serie A since 2017, where he is one of the most important regular players in coach Cesare Prandelli’s team. Information from Sky According to the first talks between BVB and its advisors as well as its club have already been held. The Serbian international has an ongoing contract until 2022 – should he not sign a new working paper, a sale in the summer would be the logical step.
But Dortmund should not be too sure about a potential obligation. With Liverpool FC and Manchester United there are extremely prominent competitors, both of whom would have the Premier League as an additional argument on their side. After all, the English league is a big goal for many footballers.
However, Milenkovic is not the only central defender that Black-Yellow seems to be dealing with at the moment. Either Sky, as well as the usually reliable French RMC Sport report interest in Soumalia Coulibaly.
In contrast to the Florence defender, he is not yet a seasoned professional, on the contrary. 17 years young, born in 2003 and 1.90 meters tall, currently part of the Paris Saint-Germain U19 team: Coulibaly has a completely different, but at least as interesting profile.
While Sky speaks of the fact that BVB is even very interested and has already been able to reach an agreement with the youngster himself RMC initially from the advanced contact between the parties. A big advantage: the young Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season. Thus, the Bundesliga club would have a good chance of a free transfer, while PSG is still hoping to keep him.
Talks are currently stalling, however, as Coulibaly tore a cruciate ligament last week. Accordingly, the short-term future is likely to be on hold for the time being, but if Dortmund actually has such a great interest and the defensive talent sees a promising future in the sixth place at the moment, you will not simply tick off an obligation due to this injury.
But here, too, the club is far from being alone in the race. According to RMC Sport, there is Olympique Marseille from France on the one hand, but also FC Bayern as a competitor – the two clubs should therefore also have a certain interest in the services of Soumi, as he is called.