Of the BVB is in a dilemma. Even two months after Edin Terzic was promoted to interim coach, the team’s performance left a lot to be desired, but a renewed replacement in the coaching bench turns out to be complicated if a new beginning is to be declared in the summer. Defense chief Mats Hummels is defending himself against the emerging criticism of Terzic.
A coach change can free a team and set new impulses – at BVB that was only partially the case after Lucien Favre was fired in mid-December and assistant coach Edin Terzic was appointed head coach. In the first four Bundesliga games under his leadership, the Dortmund team prevailed against VfL Wolfsburg (2-0) and RB Leipzig (3-1), but previously they lost the last Bundesliga game of 2020 with 1: 2 at Union Berlin . There were also defeats in January against Bayer Leverkusen (1: 2), Borussia Mönchengladbach (2: 4) and SC Freiburg (1: 2), and black and yellow collected against FSV Mainz (1: 1) and 1899 Hoffenheim (2 : 2) only one point.
A win from the last six Bundesliga games (3: 1 against FC Augsburg on matchday 19) is not enough in the fight for the Champions League places, which could move further and further away on Sunday: If Eintracht Frankfurt takes on 1 FC Köln, BVB is at least five points behind fourth place. If VfL Wolfsburg wins against Borussia Mönchengladbach and overtakes the SGE again, it would even be six points.
With four wins from ten Bundesliga games and an average of 1.4 points per game, Terzic does not exactly represent the hoped-for turnaround. For comparison: after Bosz was dismissed at the end of 2017 with 1.47 points per game, his successor Peter Stöger collected 1.74 points per game. And only Bert van Marwijk was worse than Bosz in the recent past (1.45 points per game).
If the new beginning is to take place in the summer, however, no next interim solution can be found. At least it seems unlikely that someone could be found who will only take over as coach until the end of the season in May. Any candidates should hope for a longer-term commitment; But if you can believe the media reports since December, the BVB officials hope that Marco Rose will be signed in the summer.
Dortmund is in a dilemma: It doesn’t work under Terzic, but there is a lack of alternatives. “I only ever think of one name: Arsene Wenger,” says Sky-Expert Lothar Matthäus. But the 59-year-old is certain: “I can’t imagine him doing that for three months.”
Matthias Sammer, who was on the sidelines from 2000 to 2004, won the championship in 2002 and has been an external consultant since 2018, also considers Matthias Sammer to be unrealistic: “I know he won’t do it.” Nevertheless, he advises the 53-year-old to bring BVB over the finish line: “Stand there for three months, you don’t have to lead the training for 90 minutes, you have your assistant coach and do it,” said Matthäus ‘Roll call.
If Mats Hummels has his way, those responsible should, against all criticism, keep calm and continue to trust Terzic: “We are on the mend,” said the central defender after the final whistle against Hoffenheim Sky *.
They wanted to “play much more actively against the ball”, explained Hummels, “I am 100 percent convinced that we will see that on the pitch this season”. However, “under no coach in the world after two weeks everything is as one imagines,” said the 32-year-old. “It was like that with Jürgen Klopp, it’s like that with Edin Terzic. We are currently showing a different face than we showed before, especially in training.”
But at the end of the day, football is a result sport – and if Terzic doesn’t get the results the club needs to achieve its goals, the air will get thinner and thinner.
