Luca Kilian (21) and Amos Pieper (22) were denied the breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund. Instead of trusting them, BVB preferred to bring expensive talent from abroad – a fact that the duo finds a shame despite all their gratitude to the club.
Kilian and Pieper are two real boys from Dortmund. One (Kilian) was born in Dortmund and wore the black and yellow jersey for a total of eight years. The other (Pieper) saw the light of day in Lüdinghausen, only three quarters of an hour from Dortmund, and even played for Borussia for eight and a half years. But even though the central defender duo went through so many Dortmund youth teams, they were unable to break into professional business at BVB.
The two youngsters therefore looked for a way out last year and moved to East Westphalia. Pieper joined Arminia from Bielefeld, with whom he will play in the Bundesliga in the new season. Kilian first landed at SC Paderborn and moved to FSV Mainz this summer, which is why he can continue to prove himself in the German upper house. The two ex-Dortmunders are now even active for the German U21 national team.
In an interview with the kicker the duo also talks about their past at BVB. First and foremost, the two youngsters are very grateful to their youth club – but there is also a little disappointment about the few opportunities in the professional area. “We both enjoyed top training. We had everything we needed, from the terrain to the coaches to the teammates who drove you to top performance every day. It wasn’t entirely by chance that we were in the A -Youngsters have become German champions and that we are now playing at this level, “said Pieper, praising the Westphalian youth department, but also saying:” It is just as little coincidence that we made our way into the professional field at other clubs. “
The two of us have never been trusted enough to fill a position in the professional squad internally.
– Luca Kilian opposite the kicker
Kilian explains what his long-time companion meant with this statement: “Neither of us had enough trust to fill a position in the professional squad internally. We looked abroad, for example, a player like Leonardo Balerdi in 2018. Amos or I would certainly not have made it worse. “
Balerdi had switched from Boca Juniors to BVB in the second half of the 2018/19 season and had cost an impressive 15 million euros. However, he was never able to meet the expectations that the bosses had of the Argentine defender, which is why he was handed over to Olympique Marseille this summer.
Pieper and Kilian are of course also aware that it is “fundamentally difficult” to make the jump. We both played for Borussia for many years, but with the exception of Felix Passlack and perhaps Dzenis Burnic, no talent has made it since 2010 , that has been with the club for so long. Players like Christian Pulisic and Jacob Bruun Larsen were only brought to the U17 or U19 with the clear goal of going to the professionals, “says the 22-year-old Pieper, who agrees with Kilian:” But I don’t know exactly why few make it. You can see it like Luca, that external solutions are always sought. “
But, and the duo want to make this very clear: “We don’t want to waste any bad words about BVB. It was clear that it would be brutally difficult to make the leap, after all, the professionals are among the top 10 clubs in Europe. For various reasons it was not enough for both of us, but there is no bad blood there. “
From the point of view of BVB supporters, it would still be nice if a real Dortmund boy could make the leap to the professionals.
Leave a Reply