in the BVB– Erling Haaland gave his first impressions of interim coach Edin Terzic to Erling Haaland. The striker speaks of a good relationship with the 38-year-old, who lets the players train more intensively than his predecessor Lucien Favre.
Edin Terzic will be in charge at BVB until the end of the season. Lucien Favre’s assistant coach was promoted to head coach after his dismissal, but could be replaced after the season.
Until then, there is a lot to do for the 38-year-old trainer who, according to Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke, has to tweak a few mental adjustments, among other things: “It’s not a question of culture, but of the focus of some players. Bayern were also accused of that in 2011 and 2012 before they were the heroes in 2013. We also have to get to the point where we show absolute greed every week – if necessary three times a week, “said Watzke kicker (quoted via Ruhr24).
Defense chief Mats Hummels gave Terzic a positive conclusion after the first few weeks: “Edin is addressing our weak points,” he said in an interview Sports picture“In the past year and a half, mistakes have crept in. Edin recognized the problems and tried to drive them out of us during training. And: He helps us bring our strengths back into play.”
Erling Haaland also has positive words for the interim trainer. “I like Edin very much. I talked to him a lot throughout 2020 and I’m doing it now,” said the striker in the BVB holiday magazine. “We have a good relationship. I look forward to building on that and taking him and me to the next level.”
Probably the biggest difference to his predecessor Favre is the work on the training ground: “We train a little more intensively, that is perhaps the main difference,” said Haaland. The team doesn’t need any far-reaching changes to get back on the road to success: “Of course we’re good players. We only need small adjustments to reach the next level. That’s what we have to do now.”
The next step should take place in the away game against RB Leipzig on Saturday evening (6:30 p.m.). BVB has been unbeaten against the Saxons for five games, the last two duels in the Red Bull Arena were won 1-0 and 2-0.
