Sebastian Kehl remains sports director at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. As the club officially confirmed on Thursday, the 44-year-old will receive a new contract until 2027. Because of BVB’s difficult season so far, an extension of the old contract, which expires in the summer, was not taken for granted in recent weeks. Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken emphasized at the annual general meeting at the end of November that he wanted to continue working with Kehl. However, no agreement was reached last year.

“Sebastian and I have known and trusted each other for many years. In the past few weeks we have had intensive discussions about content, structures and economic issues and have now brought them to a positive conclusion,” said Ricken, according to the statement. Kehl has his “full support”.

In the summer, a promotion to sports director was not fulfilled for Kehl. Ricken got the job unexpectedly. This season there was also criticism of Dortmund’s squad composition. As sixth in the table after 15 games, the first half of the season has been anything but satisfactory for Dortmund. On Friday, BVB will play against double winners Bayer Leverkusen for the Bundesliga restart.