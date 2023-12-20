EDin Terzic stood shaking his head in the rain, his wave towards the south stand had something almost wistful about it. But the coach of Borussia Dortmund wants to fight – despite the sobering Bundesliga results, he sees himself still on the BVB bench next year. “Of course I believe in it,” said Terzic after the weak 1:1 (1:1) against relegation candidate FSV Mainz 05, another puzzling performance.

Terzic recognized the last game of the football year as a reflection of the entire first half of the season. “We saw both faces again, which unfortunately we see far too often,” he said. “The way we imagine football, the power, the grip – and how we missed all of that in the second half.”

It's exactly these fluctuations, this inconsistency that the coach can't get under control. Managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke and sports director Sebastian Kehl, both of whom did not want to make a public statement on Tuesday evening, will analyze this with him in the coming days; they had already announced that before the game.

Then it will become clear whether Terzic can present enough arguments for his continued employment. It remains to be seen whether the bosses will continue to stand by their coach. Rumors about possible successors are already making the rounds. That doesn't have to mean anything, but it's not a really good signal either. Despite his team's ongoing decline, Terzic says he has no doubts about staying at BVB.







Two arguments for Terzic

One argument for Terzic is certainly the strong second half of last season – until the annoying draw against Mainz, which cost BVB the championship on the last matchday. In this respect, patterns are being repeated that Terzic has not yet been able to break through.

Another argument is the strong performances in the Champions League, Dortmund moved into the round of 16 as group winners in what was probably the toughest group in the competition, where the team was now drawn against an opponent in PSV Eindhoven who could definitely be defeated. The quarter-finals of the Champions League are within reach. On the other hand, qualifying for the premier class again in the coming season now seems anything but a given.

In his analysis on Tuesday evening, TV expert Dietmar Hamann deliberately excluded the Dortmund coach from his sometimes harsh criticism of BVB: “I think the coach is the poorest dog at the moment because he has been let down too often by the players.” Rather, managing director Watzke and sports director Kehl should have influenced the professionals much more clearly and held them accountable. “The coach was also left out in the rain somewhere. The coach was always the lonely caller and he was always left alone,” said Hamann (50) and added: “You have to tell the players the necessary times that they earn well and play in front of 80,000 spectators every week. The players also have a responsibility and they have far too rarely lived up to it in the last eight weeks.”

In the second half against Mainz, BVB played as if all their good spirits had deserted them; you could see that the team was “totally unsettled”. Hamann would have wished that Watzke or Kehl “at some point would go and say: Watch out, boys – it doesn’t work that way! The trainer is the poorest dog. He protected them, supported them and did everything for these players.”