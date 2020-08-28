For Borussia Dortmund A double test was on the program on Friday, but coach Lucien Favre should not be satisfied with the findings: After BVB did not get more than 1: 1 against the Bundesliga relegated from Paderborn, it followed against the VfL Bochum the second bankruptcy within a week.
The back three is a thing of the past at Borussia Dortmund, Lucien Favre wants to rely on a back four in the future. The biggest sticking point of this basic formation, however, was the lack of balance and defensive instability that Black-Yellow had to struggle with for months. Similar problems were seen on Friday afternoon in the test match against SC Paderborn: The relegated, who had already annoyed BVB at 3: 3 in the first half of the previous season, gave the favorite a draw and played himself in phases in both rounds Dortmund half firmly. With the opening goal in the 30th minute, BVB talent Immanuel Pherai provided relief, but Paderborn’s Kai Pröger prevented victory with his equalizer in the 67th minute after he had failed on the crossbar shortly before.
Bürki – Passlack, Can, Akanji, Schulz – Raschl, Delaney – Sancho, Pherai, Knauff – Haaland
Change: Maximilian Hippe for Jadon Sancho (73.), Moritz Broschinski for Erling Haaland (79.)
At 6 p.m. Dortmund asked for the second test, this time against VfL Bochum. The second division took the lead after around fifteen minutes thanks to Silvere Ganvoula, and Simon Zoller (25th) made it 2-0 before half-time. Immediately after the kick-off for the second half, Ganvoula made it 3-0 for the outsider, before Mats Hummels was able to cut it to 1: 3 in the 67th minute. The BVB offensive acted too harmlessly against compact Bochumers, and the guests in front of the goal of young goalkeeper Luca Unbehaun were more callous.
Unbehaun – Wolf, Piszczek, Hummels, Duman – Bellingham, Witsel – Tachie, Brandt, Bakir – Hazard
Change: Maximilian Hippe for Richmond Tachie, Immanuel Pherai for Alaa Bakir, Felix Passlack for Mats Hummels (all 76th), Henry Weigelt for Marius Wolf (78th)
BVB have been without a win for three test matches, only last Saturday the runner-up conceded a 1: 3 defeat against Feyenoord Rotterdam. The switch from a back three to a back four takes time, but there’s not much left: On September 14th, Lucien Favre’s team is challenged in the DFB Cup against MSV Duisburg, five days later Borussia Mönchengladbach is asking for the top game in the first Bundesliga Matchdays.
