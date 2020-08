Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Change: Maximilian Hippe for Richmond Tachie, Immanuel Pherai for Alaa Bakir, Felix Passlack for Mats Hummels (all 76th), Henry Weigelt for Marius Wolf (78th)

You see correctly, Erling. The colleagues lie in the back for the break. ? #BVBBOC pic.twitter.com/DIl3vI2qPA

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy