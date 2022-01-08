D.he new year did not start exactly as expected for Oliver Glasner. Immediately after New Year’s Eve, the 47-year-old broke his cheekbone on a private pleasure trip with an e-scooter. The Austrian had to undergo an operation and since then he has looked quite battered around the left eye. At least he can work again, but in his everyday life as a football coach for Frankfurt Eintracht he had to cope with many unpleasant surprises. That continued on Saturday in a duel with Borussia from Dortmund, which was unfortunately lost 3-2 for Hessen.

In preparation for the encounter with BVB, Glasner was missing two professionals Jesper Lindström and Danny da Costa (both of whom had already been boosted) due to positive corona tests. While the Danish offensive player was allowed to leave the quarantine in good time and was immediately appointed by Glasner in the starting line-up, Djibril Sow also got it.

As a precaution, the Swiss defensive designer was given a protective barrier. As Eintracht announced, Sow went into isolation after “an unclear test result”. It also said that he could be available again at the beginning of next week “after consultation with the health department”. Immediately before the kick-off, it was made even more difficult that the situation at Erik Durm and Almamy Touré turned out to be identical – and they both had to pass as well.

For a long time it looked as if Eintracht would be able to successfully defy the turbulence. But that was wrong. Because in the end there was a defeat that hit her hard. The Frankfurters had to admit defeat in the top game of the 18th Bundesliga match day after they had led 2-0 well into the second half.

“I’m very disappointed with how the game went,” said Eintracht captain Sebastian Rode in frustration. For him and his colleagues it was the first failure after three wins in a row. As a result, they lost ground in the upper third of the table. Thanks to the happy ending, Dortmund were able to keep their minimal chance in the pursuit race behind defending champion Munich. The jubilation was correspondingly great. “We brought in a great, emotional victory,” said Mats Hummels.

In front of almost completely empty stands, where only 250 spectators were allowed to attend, the cup final opponents of 2017 met without excessive caution, but with the recognizable intention of quickly bridging the midfield and reaching a conclusion. While for BVB Thomas Meunier failed because of the responsive Kevin Trapp (2nd minute) and Erling Haaland twice took too inaccurate measurements (4th, 9th), the Frankfurt team went to work more consistently. Filip Kostic, the Eintracht preparer on duty, had his feet in the game twice.

“Such victories are particularly tasty”

First, he brought a free kick, which the former Frankfurt Emre Can had caused with an inexperienced action against Martin Hinteregger, in the penalty area to Rafael Borré. He pushed in from close range to make it 1-0 (15th). It was the fifth goal of the season for the Colombian, who is getting better and better after his bumpy start and now has the necessary self-confidence, as he demonstrated in the 24th minute. Again, the defensive work of BVB was wrong. Marco Reus threw the ball to Borré in the danger zone, who hit the lower left corner with his next stroke. Thanks to Trapp, who parried a Hummels header right before the break, the Dortmund team did not score before the break.

In the second section, Lindström had the chance to make everything clear at an early stage. During a counterattack he was up and away with speed, tunneling the only remaining opponent with Can, but when he was free in front of Gregor Kobel he only managed a half-hearted flick, so that the goalkeeper could clear (47). An omission that was to take revenge. Because then Borussia won the upper hand and pushed the Frankfurters back into their own half. What she was still missing on this uncomfortably cold winter evening: Coolness when good opportunities arise, as for Haaland (62nd) or Julian Brandt (63rd).

By accepting Kristijan Jakic (for Rode, 65), who returned to Frankfurt from the Christmas vacation with a positive Corona diagnosis, Glasner actually wanted to strengthen the defenses of his team. A project that did not work out as desired, because from Dortmund’s point of view, the substitute Thorgan Hazard promptly shortened to 1: 2 (70th). This ensured an exciting final phase. And BVB, who recognized the seriousness of the situation late but in time, managed to achieve something countable with a last-minute offensive: Jude Bellingham scored the equalizer with his head (86th).

And it got even better for him and his family against Frankfurter, who were now seized by the danger of actually being able to miss out here and now: Mahmoud Dahoud found the small gap in the multi-legged defense of Eintracht, through which he from 16 meters hit the ball for the 3-2 winner for Dortmund past Trapp into the net (89th). “I think it was because we missed the 3-0 win and played too many balls backwards in the second half,” said Rode when looking for reasons for the missed coup. Meanwhile, the feeling of the winner is completely different. After his work in his hometown, Can emphasized: Victories of this kind “taste particularly good”.