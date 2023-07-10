The expectations of Borussia Dortmund as the pursuers of FC Bayern are also high in the coming season. In order for the coup with the championship to succeed this time, two things are needed.

WNiklas Süle has been trotting, sprinting and passing far away in one of the last places, and of course the heat of this summer’s day didn’t stop him from wearing a shirt with long sleeves. That’s one of his trademarks, and so on Friday afternoon at Borussia Dortmund’s first media-public training session of the new season, not even the photographers who zoom in on the national player through their lenses can say whether the defender returned to work from vacation fitter and with less body weight than last year.

Süle’s body was a topic during the summer break because national coach Hansi Flick took the view in the FAZ that the Dortmunder “still left a lot behind”, quantified this unused potential at “about ten percent” and explained: “They make it up. That’s what matters to me.”