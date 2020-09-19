DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) – Borussia Dortmund’s (BVB (Borussia Dortmund)) captain Marco Reus has to wait for his starting eleven comeback after a month-long injury break. As with the cup win in Duisburg (5: 0), the 31-year-old national player will initially only sit on the bench against his ex-club Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening (6.30 p.m. / Sky) to start the Bundesliga.

Coach Lucien Favre had previously indicated that he would continue to be careful with Reus. The attacker had been out for months because of persistent adductor problems. There were no surprises in the BVB starting XI. Jude Bellingham is making his Bundesliga debut. The 17-year-old star came from Birmingham for a good 25 million euros.

There is a little surprise in the starting line-up for the guests from the Niederrhein region. Coach Marco Rose relies on two left-backs in Oscar Wendt and Ramy Bensebaini from the start, but Patrick Hermann, who was strong in the past, has to go to the bench. Unlike usual, the Gladbachers are expected with a three-way defense chain and a reinforced midfield. The top scorers of the previous season, Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea, are sitting on the bench with a training deficit after their injuries./lap/DP/zb