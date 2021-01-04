DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) – Borussia Dortmund’s (BVB (Borussia Dortmund)) managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke advises top striker Erling Haaland not to change in the summer. “Erling and his advisor Mino Raiola know what they have in us. I can only advise him to do it like Robert Lewandowski,” said the BVB club boss to the “kicker”. He doesn’t expect the 20-year-old attacker to push for a goodbye from Dortmund after this season. Like Lewandowski, Haaland should give himself the time “to mature into an absolute world-class player in Dortmund”.

However, this step does not succeed within a year. Haaland moved to Borussia last winter and has been a goal guarantee for Westphalia ever since. “It is clear that if Erling should leave us at some point, he will only go to an even bigger club. And so many are out of the question. If you go to a club like – just to name an example – Real Madrid, you have to you are already world class, “said Watzke. The Norwegian Haaland still has a contract with BVB until mid-2024./hc/DP/nas