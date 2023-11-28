FIn the end there was no strength for exuberant cheers. Completely exhausted, but overjoyed and proud, the BVB professionals hugged each other after the San Siro coup. With the 3-1 win at AC Milan on Tuesday evening, Borussia Dortmund reached the round of 16 of the Champions League early in a top-class group. This means that BVB, which was previously only considered an outsider, is spared a final on the last day of the preliminary round (December 13th) against Paris Saint-Germain. But it will still be about winning the group.

“We did really well today. We were pretty good in the game right from the start and were able to create a lot of atmosphere with possession of the ball,” said Mats Hummels on Amazon Prime Video. “I think we got a well-deserved win today.”

In front of 75,600 spectators, Marco Reus (10th/foul penalty), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (59th) and Karim Adeyemi (69th) scored on Tuesday evening for the fourth away team in the Bundesliga after the 1-0 win in Newcastle. Samu Chukwueze (37th) managed to equalize for Milan. The victory boosts BVB’s self-confidence for the top Bundesliga game on Sunday against the previously unbeaten league leaders Bayer Leverkusen (5.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN).

Two early penalties

Anyone who had hoped for a better start for BVB after the turbulent 4-2 win against Gladbach was initially disappointed. Less than six minutes had been played when full-back Julian Ryerson made a bad pass while going forward. The hosts’ counterattack landed on Chukwueze, whose shot in the penalty area hit Nico Schlotterbeck’s upper arm – there was a questionable penalty that Gregor Kobel strongly defended against Olivier Giroud.







Now BVB could have fallen back into their old patterns, but instead the Kobel parade gave the guests a boost. Less than three minutes later, Bynoe-Gittens was fouled in the Milan penalty area – and now Borussia received a penalty. Reus did better than Giroud and confidently converted to take the early lead.



Turbulent start: Milan’s Olivier Giroud fails with a penalty to Gregor Kobel.

Dortmund then played with concentration, just as maturely as they had in the first half at Newcastle United a few weeks ago. Terzic initially did without Salih Özcan and Julian Brandt, who were on the bench due to colds. But the starting eleven did well, BVB repeatedly threatened the Italians, some of whom moved up high, with their fast wingers.

Until what happened so often in the past happened again: inattention on the defensive. The nimble Chukwueze got to the ball on the right wing and neither Bynoe-Gittens nor Ramy Bensebaini went into a duel with the Nigerian; at best they provided support. The 24-year-old thanked him and shot the equalizer from a tight angle.

It was one of those typical patterns that BVB keeps falling into. Almost everything actually went well, especially the concentration was largely right this time. The Milanese continued to press high after the break, but Borussia mostly defended safely and consistently. There were still minor misfires. Luckily for the guests, the AC also afforded this.







Because, like the Dortmund defense, the Italians didn’t really intervene when BVB got through in front of the box after almost 60 minutes. After a fine assist from Marcel Sabitzer, Bynoe-Gittens finally got the ball and flicked it flat into the left corner. The first good attack after the break gave Dortmund the lead again.

Shortly afterwards, Terzic somewhat surprisingly replaced the young goalscorer. But the coach’s ideas paid off. Instead of the Englishman, substitute Adeyemi shone, as the Milan defense again gave him too much space and thus made it 3-1.