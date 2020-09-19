Received on Saturday evening Borussia Dortmund in the first top game of the new season the team of Borussia Monchengladbach. In the last eleven meetings between the two, BVB prevailed – it should be the twelfth win in a row.
Gates: 1-0 Reyna (35th), 2-0 Haaland (54th / penalty kick), 3-0 Haaland (78th)
At BVB, Piszczek fell out injured shortly before the game, Reus was first on the bench. In return, Meunier and Bellingham made their starting eleven debut in the Bundesliga. The Gladbachers had to do without Zakaria, Lazaro and Embolo – Thuram and Plea were at least options for a substitute.
Both coaches mirrored their lineups in front of 9,300 spectators in Signal-Iduna-Park, whereby Roses Gladbacher was to be classified as somewhat more variable here on paper. From the beginning, BVB pressed extremely high, but Gladbach did not free itself with long balls, but playfully. The foals also delivered the Dortmund structure extremely, which led to an intense game.
After seven minutes Reyna was able to show himself in the Gladbach penalty area for the first time, but his cross from the left slipped from him. After 13 minutes Akanji saw the first yellow card of the game for an unnecessary entry in midfield against Stindl. Gladbach was very determined and aggressive in capturing the ball. After a quarter of an hour Hazard had to go down because of a thigh injury, and the more defensive pass lacquer came into the match for him.
In the 22nd minute Elvedi saved at the last moment against Haaland, overall the home side now gained a little overweight after a strong phase in Gladbach. But the foals held up against it and after half an hour they combined strongly through the center via Wolf and Hofmann, but Bürki was on the post.
After 35 minutes the spell was broken when the ball jumped from Elvedi to Bellingham in the Gladbach penalty area. The Englishman immediately cast off on Reyna, who gave summer no chance.
As a result, the emotions boiled a little high, but this did not result in more than a yellow card for Stindl. In the 40th minute, Sancho headed a can flank at full speed, but only hit the top edge of the crossbar. Shortly afterwards, Lainer resolutely finished with the left on the other side, but Bürki cleared the corner. Stindl took the corner directly, but hit Wolf and not the goal.
Gladbach had once again been at eye level, but Dortmund deserved the break because they could simply develop more force in front of the goal at the crucial moment.
Both teams went into the second half without any further personnel changes. BVB had the first opportunity in the 49th minute when Can moved up, but Sommer parried. Shortly thereafter, Dortmund wanted a penalty after Reyna went down against Bensebaini. After studying video, referee Brych gave the penalty kick, there was contact, even if Reyna went down very late. Haaland didn’t miss the chance and converted to 2-0 (54th).
Shortly thereafter, Marco Rose brought Plea and Thuram for Wolf and Stindl, but both of them subsequently noticed the long break. Thuram was cleared by Hummels in the Dortmund penalty area after an hour, but apparently too little for Brych and the VAR for a penalty.
In the 66th minute Bellingham was allowed to leave after a strong debut – Delaney came. Gladbach brought Herrmann for Wendt and the foals sniffed at the connection goal, while BVB lurked for the ultimately decisive counterattack.
After a Gladbach corner the time had come, in a counterattack Sancho put on Haaland and the Norwegian made the victory for Dortmund perfect (78th).
After that Reus made his comeback when he came into the game with Brandt for Reyna and Sancho. The Gladbachers had now come to terms with the defeat, which was certainly too high. The difference was that Dortmund, unlike the guests, was able to play offensively with a full band, while Gladbach did not develop the necessary power in front of the goal due to the injuries.
