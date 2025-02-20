There was even fireworks in the Champions League game of Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening-just not from BVB soccer players. It was the fans of Sporting Lisbon who shot rockets in the air at the beginning. The Dortmund were then satisfied with a joyless zerozunull, because after their 3-0 victory in the first leg for entering the round of 16 (against Aston Villa or OSC Lille), this was easily enough.

The fact that one would have tried to make up for the latest 0-2 Bundesliga defeat in Bochum on this occasion, to entertain 80,000 paying spectators, or just find a little fun with football for themselves-failed. This BVB currently has no fun and it is also not fun to watch. “It was not fireworks,” said sports director Sebastian Kehl. The new Borussia coach Niko Kovac had already raised the tricky overall location in a DAZN interview the day before when he said in the club over his first few weeks: “This is a very delicate task.”

According to Duden, a matter is a delicate if it is “sophisticated, sensitive and tact”. All of this applies to BVB in February 2025. Kovac has to give back unsettled top players self -confidence by showing them football paths in happiness. However, there would be sufficient training, which, however, can only take place very limited due to a current large number of games. “We don’t have a good quality minute of training at the moment,” complains Kovac. Already on Saturday evening, the next important Bundesliga game is facing home against Union Berlin, in which it is important not to make the gap to the European Cup places even greater. In the current state, a BVB victory against Union is by no means identified.

Dortmund has now played four games under Kovac and only won one. The 3-0 in Lisbon are 0-0 from Wednesday and two league defeats (1: 2 against Stuttgart, 0: 2 in Bochum). Strictly speaking, only one half has been played victorious with Kovac so far because all three goals in Portugal scored after the break. The sports director Kehl already reported that you did not admit a goal as a success in the second leg against an ambition without ambition, which had traveled without its best strikers Viktor Gyökeres and Trincao: “We have played a sovereign, very serious game.”

The further Dortmund in the league moves from the Champions League places, the greater the problems for throat

The Duden finds a “safe and superior demeanor and act” – but you can’t really allow BVB to do that these days. In central defense, the midfielder Emre Can plays because the specialists Niklas Süle and Waldemar Anton are currently not sufficient for the demands. On the left wing, the most valuable player Jamie Gitten (50 million euros) has not scored a goal for more than eight hours, on the right of the 35 million man Karim Adeyemi in the league since September. The center forwarder Serhou Guirassy could have achieved his eleventh champions League goal this season on Wednesday and thus set up a club record-but he failed in the 59th minute on Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva.

“Due to the mixture in which we are in ourselves, it is clear that the team is not bristling with confidence,” says Kehl. This state provokes a double dilemma: First, Dortmund threatens to give the qualification for the Champions League of the coming season. Second, players who could be sold to financial compensation in summer threaten to lose attractiveness and market value. Even Gittens does not make a happy impression under Kovac, he was replaced in Lisbon and Bochum after about an hour and this time at the break. “I am not thinking of any transfers in summer at the moment,” Kehl said when asked about the impending loss of market value: “Jamie is a difference and we will do everything to get a smile again, score goals and give it up.” The coach Kovac says about his players: “I see that they are trying.” This wording is not considered praise. On the contrary.