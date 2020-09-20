Of the BVB must be justifiably worried about his defense after the game. Thorgan Hazard, who was already an improvised solution on the left defense, had to leave the field after just 15 minutes and could be absent for weeks. This thins the left side of the defense further. But: Felix Passlack could temporarily become the winner among the losers.
At BVB there was satisfaction after the game against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Right at the beginning of the season, one of his closest pursuers was put in his place with a convincing 3-0. But a downer remains. Thorgan Hazard had to leave the field after a quarter of an hour. Suspected hamstring.
This could mean that Hazard, who stepped in for Raphael Guerreiro, who was also muscled on the left defense, could be absent for weeks, and Dortmund’s worries on the left defense are growing. Because: In addition to Hazard, who was already an emergency solution and is usually responsible for the attack department, Guerreiro, who also has muscular problems and was also missing when the reservists left on Sunday morning, the next left-back, Nico Schulz, is also out this season actually wanted to make amends for the weak last season. He has problems with the calf. Marcel Schmelzer, who is already outside the sport, is also not available to Lucien Favre.
For coach Lucien Favre, that means getting inventive in the coming weeks. If none of the three protagonists mentioned are fit again in the foreseeable future, the rustic Swiss will have to reschedule, perhaps revise his system. Or maybe not. Because there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. It goes by the name of Felix Passlack and has already been written off by many viewers who deal with BVB.
The 22-year-old had been loaned to England and then to the Netherlands for the past two years before finally returning to North Rhine-Westphalia this summer. But before the new season, only a few had the former hope for the left wing on the slip.
Against Gladbach, however, Favre threw his last remaining full-back into the deep end and was rewarded for it. Passlack did his job more than properly and earned more minutes with the Abo-runner-up. You could tell at the beginning that he hadn’t played at the level that both BVB and Gladbach are at for a long time, but ultimately he kept his side clean and could at least become an important man in the near future the Dortmunders.
With the former U21 international, Favre has at least one more option on the outside and can take a deep breath for now.
