bvate b814 Inch Laptop PC represents on Amazon, a significant offer for users who do not require a particular computing power, but at the same time seek versatility and ease of use, especially in everyday life and in the workplace.

The discount is a whopping 47%that is, it costs almost half the original price, €212 instead of €399.

Currently bvate B8 is sold in two colors: gray and silver.

Features of bvate b8 14 inch laptop

bvate laptop has some really interesting technical features:

Modest performance laptop : The 14-inch bvate b8 laptop comes with Celeron N4020 CPU and RPM 600 graphics with 2-core, 2-thread processor with 1.1GHz base frequency (turbo up to 2.8GHz) for smooth multi-application execution and task management; the computer’s IPS display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and has built-in dual-channel speakers for a clear visual and auditory experience ; good audio is by no means a given feature in a laptop.

: The 14-inch bvate b8 laptop comes with Celeron N4020 CPU and RPM 600 graphics with 2-core, 2-thread processor with 1.1GHz base frequency (turbo up to 2.8GHz) for smooth multi-application execution and task management; the computer’s IPS display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 ; good audio is by no means a given feature in a laptop. Storage and Memory : This laptop comes with 8GB LPDDR4 and a 256GB SSD and you can expand the memory up to 512GB via a TF card or the SSD up to 1TB via the M.2 SATA 2280 slot offering plenty of space and faster read and write speeds for documents, images and videos.

: This laptop comes with 8GB LPDDR4 and a 256GB SSD offering plenty of space and faster read and write speeds for documents, images and videos. Connections and various ports : The laptop has a whopping 6 ports! 2 USB 3.0 ports for fast data transfer, Mini HDMI for connecting to a monitor, Micro SD card slot for expanding capacity, and (of course) it also includes a power port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

: The laptop has a whopping 6 ports! 2 USB 3.0 ports for fast data transfer, Mini HDMI for connecting to a monitor, Micro SD card slot for expanding capacity, and (of course) it also includes a power port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Good portability : The bvate B8 Laptop PC weighs only 1.32 kg making it an ideal “electronic travel companion”, especially if you travel often by train for example, and the 5000 mAh battery guarantees a battery life of 5-6 hours; Wi-Fi has 2.4G + 5G dual band and BT4.2 to connect multiple devices wirelessly, they are a valid help for study, work and travel, to enjoy work and life at any time and anywhere, or even just listen to music on YouTube at home.

: The bvate B8 Laptop PC making it an ideal “electronic travel companion”, especially if you travel often by train for example, and the 5000 mAh battery guarantees a battery life of 5-6 hours; Wi-Fi has 2.4G + 5G dual band and BT4.2 to connect multiple devices wirelessly, they are a valid help for study, work and travel, to enjoy work and life at any time and anywhere, or even just listen to music on YouTube at home. “Fine” design: This laptop is very slim and can easily fit into a backpack or suitcase, or a dedicated laptop bag to take wherever you want to go.

bvate b8 laptop and its remarkable sound

The laptop bvate B8 stands out for its Integrated dual-channel audio system and this ensures a clear and immersive sound experience, which is an uncommon feature in laptops in this price range; The speakers deliver clear, well-balanced sound, ideal for listening to music, watching movies, or video conferencing.

The pre-installed presence of Windows 11 and its support

One aspect that you absolutely must keep in mind is the following: having a laptop that natively supports Windows 11, without having to go through other operating systems or use particular means for its installation, automatically makes the bvate B8 a great laptop for those who want as plug-and-play an experience as possible, no frills

Conclusion

bvate B8 is definitely a pretty interesting item: simple enough for a person who just wants to watch movies in streaming or do little else, but also with enough computing power for those who actually want to do small jobs, even just two-dimensional graphics (GIMP, Photoshop, Kirta and the like).

Designed to last over time, it has an excellent quality/price ratio.