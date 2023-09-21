Vettel increasingly ‘green’

On the eve of free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, all the drivers met at the turn 2 of the Suzuka circuit together with a great ex: Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion, who retired from racing last year, has increasingly focused his attention on the issue of environmental protection and biodiversity with various initiatives: in addition to returning to the wheel of F1 single-seaters driven exclusively by fuel and zero carbon emissions (like the McLaren MP4/7 and the Williams FW14B at Goodwood, and his Red Bull RB7 in the recent event at the Nordschleife), the former Ferrari driver has also started curious projects, one of which was at Suzuka.

A new hotel opened

Inside turn 2 of the Japanese circuit, in fact, Vettel presented to his former ‘colleagues’ and to the President and CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, a bee hotel. This structure, in reality already open in 2021 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, is welcomed by the track curb painted yellow and black, with all teams having the opportunity to customize their hotel in order to promote biodiversity and highlight the importance of species such as insects, and in particular bees.

The importance of bees, and more

The curve, now also known as ‘Buzzin’ Corner’, attracted the attention of all the pilots, who in turn contributed to the customization of the structures using wooden sticks useful for decoration. A general participation that thrilled Vettel, who commented on his feelings on his Instagram profile as follows: “I’m very, very excited – he wrote – I want, with this project, to create awareness of the importance of the topic of biodiversity. For us, the bee is the perfect ambassador for this project and highlights the importance of biodiversity, which not only represents the bee, but also all other insects. We see the bee as our ambassador, and it will help us highlight this very important message. It’s very exciting and a lot of work and passion went into this project. We hope that this is just the beginning of an initiative and projects around the world in defense of biodiversity, which does not only concern insects, but all types of animals, as well as all types of plants, organisms and bacteria . We must celebrate variety not only in humans, but also in nature, and we must protect it“.

Hamilton as spokesperson

Among the drivers who contributed to Vettel’s project, with the associated personalization of his ‘own’ hotel, there was no shortage of a former rival of the German such as Lewis Hamiltonwho expressed his thoughts on the 36-year-old’s work: “It’s good to see that he has achieved his goals – he has declared – and it’s great to have Seb back this weekend. He sat down and explained his plans to us pilots. To be honest, in the history of the sport, I don’t know any other pilot who has ever been so outspoken and showed true compassion for the world outside of the small one in which we pilots live. It’s really great that he’s using his platform. I always just hope that with the things he’s doing, for example, he inspires other drivers to do something here. But we all need to come together in this world to make a positive impact; to spread love and compassion, raising awareness of many issues – and there are obviously millions of issues we face – but biodiversity is for sure. He’s working with the bees here, raising awareness this weekend. I think it’s a great way to generate some interest and raise awareness for people to understand that we’re all in this together and how important they are in terms of our ecosystem.”