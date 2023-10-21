Of Chiara Bidoli

The Buzzi Foundation has started the new fundraiser for the Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital in Milan which will finance the construction of a new and large Emergency Pavilion which will also include a large Pediatric Emergency Department

The Buzzi Foundation presented yesterday in Milan, at the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of Science and Technology, the new fundraising campaign for theVittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital which will finance the creation of a new and large Emergency Pavilion which also includes a large one Pediatric emergency room which, thanks to a space of 2000 m2,

allow us to welcome and care 44,000 children, with an increase of 11,000 accesses compared to the current ones. An important milestone for the citizens of Milan and beyond (Buzzi represents a center of excellence for pediatric care at a national and international level), which will make it possible to reduce hospitalizations in general hospitals, significantly impacting the care of the little ones.

A recent study by Journal of Pediatrics reported by the Wall Street Journal showed that children arriving at an adult emergency room in the USA have the 60% more likely to die compared to those who are rescued in a specialized structure which, due to its skills and technologies, is calibrated to the needs of the little ones from birth and in the different age groups that each require specific attention, explains Ida Salvo, councilor of the Buzzi Foundation. Accompanying the Buzzi Foundation in what has been defined as a "stellar mission" which, like any adventure in space, full of unknowns and involving human and professional excellence, were the Air Force General Francesco Vestito they ESA astronauts (the European Space Agency) LUca Parmitano And Andrea Patassa who, as ambassadors, officially launched the new fundraiser.

Our goal is to give every child the right to receive the best pediatric care and we want to provide Milan and Lombardy with a cutting-edge pediatric hospital, – he specifies Stefano Simontacchi President of the Buzzi Foundation -. At Buzzi we only have 3 operating rooms, compared to 7 in Florence, 8 in Genoa and 20 in Rome, speaking of hospitals comparable to ours, and this is where our Foundation comes into play. All pediatric hospitals, in Italy and around the world, have a private foundation behind them which, in partnership with the institutions, is committed to raising funding because "the child" does not make as much money as "the adult" and needs to find non-profit financial support. only from the public sector but also from the private sector.

Also present at the event Maria Grazia Colombo, Extraordinary Commissioner ASST FBF-Sacco who declared that the “New Big Buzzi” will be ready for the fall of 2024 and Guido Bertolaso, Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region which has already approved a loan for 7 million and 250 thousand euros for the realization of the project. We are committed to ensuring that the new Buzzi becomes the best emergency and emergency pediatric center in Europe, which is important and a priority for us. Our mission is not to lower expectations, but to constantly raise them towards space, comments Bertolaso. While waiting for the construction of the new Pavilion, several projects have already been started.

Many steps forward have been made from the beginning of the Foundation to today. Among the most important goals achieved is the project Hospital without rays, with the acquisition of a 3 Tesla MRI and numerous ultrasounds; the replacement of much of the equipment in the old building with more innovative technologies and, currently, the setting up of 9 pediatric intensive care beds which will be transferred to the new building and supplies for some of the new operating rooms, concludes the President of the Buzzi Foundation.