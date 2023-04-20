Closes BuzzFeed News after 12 years of online journalism (and a Pulitzer Prize). BuzzFeed cofounder and CEO Jonah Peretti announced the layoff of 15 percent of his company’s employees and the closure of the News born at the end of 2011 as an offshoot of the entertainment site that will remain alive, such as the HuffPost which belongs to the same editorial group. Among the reasons for the crisis, Peretti cited the pandemic, the hi-tech recession, the economy, the stock market crisis, and the deceleration of the online advertising market.