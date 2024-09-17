“This is a historic moment. After years and years of trying to add something to insulin therapy, the possibility of intervening in an early phase of the disease is very important. Even just delaying the onset of the disease by just one year has a significant impact on the patient’s quality of life, as it avoids any complications related to the disease, the daily routine of insulin therapy and reduces the number of check-ups”. This is how Raffaella Buzzetti, president-elect of the Italian Society of Diabetes (Sid), participating in the conference for the presentation of the White paper ‘Pediatric screening for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease’, today in Rome, explains the importance of screening, underlining that, “in the future, the hope is to prevent the disease”.

As president of the scientific society, Buzzetti assures the “strong commitment in the coming years also to try to recognize the disease already in a much earlier phase than the clinical diagnosis and to be able to follow the subjects at risk, allowing them to carry out the various analyses with exemption. We will try – he concludes – to establish an active and synergic dialogue with the various administrative interlocutors to allow us to recognize the early stages of the pathology and improve the quality of life of both pediatric and adult patients”.