The best thing about free competition in a market is that companies must implement offers, packages and discounts to make their services more attractive compared to other rival companies.

In this context, the Mexican market for cell phone and internet Two new competitors have entered: on the one hand, buzzand on the other hand, Sky Cellular. Here we will tell you which one is cheaper.

Buzz vs Sky cellular: Which of the NEW carriers is cheaper?

Beyond traditional companies like Telcel, Movistar, AT&T, Unefon and morevirtual mobile operators have recently entered the telephone market (MVNOs), among which Sky Celular and Buzz stand out.

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that currently in the Mexican Republic there are more than 40 virtual mobile operator options, many of which do not have the truly competitive number of customers compared to the numbers of companies such as Telcel, Movistar or AT&T. .

All in all, it is worth knowing the packages and costs offered by some of these MVNOs, such as Buzz and Sky Celular.

buzz

This OMV offers 4.5 G LTD, 4G and 3G networks. The company is owned by the famous Grupo Modelo brand and offers satellite coverage throughout the Mexican Republic, the United States and Canada.

In this sense, Buzz internet packages range from 40 pesos, the cheapest, to 300 pesos, the most expensive. Meanwhile, the cheapest has a validity of just 3 days, and the least economical has a duration of 30+, according to the official website of the company..

Thus, Buzz’s cheapest package offers social networks, WhatsApp, unlimited calls and messages in Mexico, and unlimited calls in the United States.

For its part, the 300-peso package in Buzz gives social networks, WhatsApp, as well as unlimited calls and messages in Mexico.

Sky Cellular

For its part, the OMV Sky Celular has packages ranging from 269 Mexican pesos to 799 pesos, giving the first 4 GB of internet, unlimited social networks and 1 GB to spend on streaming platforms; the second provides 29 GB and the above services.

However, it is worth mentioning that, according to the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), Sky Celular applies the following extra charges when contracting their plans: