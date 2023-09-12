The telephone companies Mobile Buzz and Bait They are facing a battle to offer users the most economical mobile phone plan with the intention of destroying traditional and economical telephone companies.

Buzz Móvil, owned by Grupo Modelo, has burst into the Mexican market with an offer of mobile phone plans that covers a large part of the national territory. With networks 4.5G LTD, 4G and 3G, The company offers very varied plans that range from 3 to 30 days of service with prices that start in $40 pesos.

Buzz Plans

*-Buzz Mobile 3 days: Includes social networks, WhatsApp, calls, unlimited SMS and 4GB to browse for $40 pesos.

*-Buzz Mobile 7 days: Provides social networks, WhatsApp, calls, unlimited SMS and 10GB of data for $60 pesos.

*-Buzz Mobile 30 days: Offers social networks, WhatsApp, calls, SMS, data and unlimited calls to the United States starting at $200 pesos.

For its part, Bait, Walmart’s Virtual Mobile Operator (MVNO), has stood out for its focus on prepaid plans, providing affordable options for a variety of needs.

Bait Plans

*-Mi Bait 100 (7 days): Includes social networks, calls, unlimited SMS and 10GB of data for $50 pesos.

*-Mi Bait 100 (15 days): Provides social networks, calls, unlimited SMS and 20GB of data for $100 pesos.

*-Mi Bait 200 (30 days): Offers unlimited access to social networks, calls, SMS and data for $200 pesos.

*-Mi Bait 300 (30 days): Includes social networks, calls, unlimited SMS and 10GB of data for $300 pesos.

Buzz and Bait has benefited Mexican consumers, since they now have access to mobile phone more accessible than ever.