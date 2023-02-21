Russian football player Dmitry Tarasov showed a bloody head during a hair transplant

Russian football player Dmitry Tarasov filmed the process of hair transplantation at the Shine Your Hair clinic in St. Petersburg. The corresponding post appeared in his Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 35-year-old ex-husband of singer Olga Buzova shared a series of videos and photos showing several stages of the said procedure. The celebrity took a selfie during the operation, in which the doctor draws lines on his head with a marker. In addition, the posted footage shows the athlete’s bloody head covered with foam.

“Honestly, I only suffered injections, anesthesia, and then I didn’t feel anything at all, although the operation lasted almost eight hours. So it doesn’t hurt, just endure anesthesia, ”Tarasov said about the surgical intervention.

In August 2022, producer, songwriter and video blogger Slava Marlow also demonstrated the result of a hair transplant performed in December 2021. For a year after the operation, the musician wore hats, hiding his hair. The pictures posted show voluminous hair that appeared in place of bald patches.