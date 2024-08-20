Footballer Dmitry Tarasov said that all his property belongs to his wife

The former husband of TV presenter Olga Buzova, footballer Dmitry Tarasov, called himself a homeless person. According to him, all of his property belongs to his current wife, model Anastasia Kostenko. The athlete spoke about this on the show “proPUSK” on YouTube.

“My wife owns all the cars. I have nothing, I’m homeless,” Tarasov said. Nothing is known about the couple’s real estate. The couple currently rents a townhouse near Moscow — renting the house costs 300 thousand rubles a month. The family spends 12 thousand rubles on utilities, the footballer admitted.

Before this, Tarasov, his wife and children lived in a mansion that he built together with Buzova. The couple recently got rid of the property. In May, the footballer wanted to buy a new house for his family. There are suggestions that Tarasov’s new home will be in one of the settlements of businessman Emin Agalarov.

In October 2023, Tarasov sold an apartment in Moscow and deceived the realtor. After the purchase and sale transaction was completed in 2022, the athlete did not pay the promised amount to the realtor and stopped communicating with him.