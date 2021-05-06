Russian TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova spoke about her condition after she was urgently hospitalized and operated on in Moscow. She posted the corresponding video message in the story on her page on the social network. Instagram…

The star asked for forgiveness from the subscribers for not communicating for a long time, since she had been away from anesthesia for a long time. She complained that she still could not come to her senses. “The temperature just went up a lot. Everything is fine, I am under the supervision of doctors and, probably, I will lie down for a bit, because I really want to sleep, “Buzova explained what had happened. She urged everyone not to worry about her, stressing that “the main thing is that mom and dad know that everything is fine.”

On May 5, the hospitalization of Olga Buzova was reported by the StarHit edition. According to him, she was taken to the hospital with a seizure and urgently operated in Moscow under general anesthesia. Details about her condition were not specified. The celebrity herself, usually actively covering her life on social networks, did not publish information about what happened. Later, her mother said that she knew nothing about the emergency hospitalization of her daughter. The representative of the singer Anton Bogoslavsky also refrained from commenting on this topic.