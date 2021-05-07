TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova commented on the emergency hospitalization, but she refused to talk about the reason for the operation.

“The situation is still acute, so let me keep the diagnoses with you. I have become superstitious, ”she wrote on her Instagram page on Friday, May 7.

Buzova said that on May 5, she was urgently on the operating table, and then in intensive care. According to her, she is currently undergoing painful recovery.

“It happened, what happened. I didn’t want to say anything at all, but in order to avoid various idiotic rumors, I inform you: an emergency operation took place on May 5, resuscitation, I did not go well from anesthesia, ”the singer said.

Buzova thanked the subscribers for their support. She assured them that she would cope with all the difficulties.

The day before, the TV presenter said that she had a fever, and her condition was continuously monitored by doctors.