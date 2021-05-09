TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova recorded an appeal to subscribers, in which she told the details of her hospitalization. Her words are quoted by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

Buzova said she planned to carefully hide information about the operation from fans, but her family and team were aware of the hospitalization.

“Mom from the first day was going to come to hold my hand, dad also suggested. But when I feel really bad, I don’t want to see anyone. I had a hard time recovering from anesthesia for three days, ”said Buzova.

The TV star also responded to ill-wishers who accused her of staging an operation and hospitalization. She said that she was “very sorry” for such people.

“God forbid you to be in intensive care yourself. There are no trifling diseases, there are no simple operations, and safe anesthesia, too, “added the former presenter of” House-2 “. However, she refused to tell subscribers what operation her doctors performed.

35-year-old Buzova was urgently hospitalized and operated on on May 5. The next day, the star turned to subscribers with an apology for not getting in touch for a long time, since she had to move away from anesthesia.