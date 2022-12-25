Olga Buzova met Dmitry Peskov and called him her fan

Singer and TV presenter Olga Buzova personally met the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov backstage at the sports palace, where the premiere of Tatyana Navka’s new ice show took place. The video, which captures the meeting, the artist published in Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“I am glad to meet you personally, you have an amazing family!” Buzova admitted, holding hands with a representative.

Peskov also made several compliments to the performer: “You are wonderful! Tanya actually told me that I need to get to know you! He called Buzova a real hard worker.

The singer accompanied the video with the caption: “I didn’t know that Dmitry was my fan. Very nice. Finally, our personal meeting took place.

Last year, Buzova admitted that she would like to know about the attitude of Russian President Vladimir Putin towards her. According to her, Putin has always been an ideal for her, because she likes “such strong men as our president.” She noted that he is a charismatic person and suggested that “many girls have experienced falling in love” with him. “If Vladimir Vladimirovich entered the studio now, I would ask:“ Do you know me? How do you feel about me? ”She said.