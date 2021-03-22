TV presenter Olga Buzova complained about the difficult conditions on the set of the NTV show “Mask”. Buzova told StarHit about the hardships she faced on a music program.

“The most difficult thing, probably, was to perform in a heavy head, in which you can hardly see anything, it weighed at least five kilograms,” the TV presenter complained. In addition, when putting on a suit, she had to hide her long hair under a balaclava.

According to Buzova, the mask pressed hard on her head. After an hour in the Pink Panther costume, her back began to ache. “My eyes were constantly fogging up, sometimes my head was dizzy on stage from the heat, because it was incredibly stuffy, and when I took off my suit, I could be squeezed out,” the TV presenter shared.

Earlier, a former participant in the reality show “Dom-2”, which was hosted by Buzova, Rustam Solntsev reproached her for abuse of alcohol. According to him, the fact that Buzova “regularly drinks” was noticeable several years ago.