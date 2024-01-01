Buzova on rumors of a rapprochement with Dava: they really don’t step into the same river twice

Russian singer and TV presenter Olga Buzova in an interview “Teleweek” commented on rumors of a rapprochement with her former lover, blogger and rapper Dava (real name: David Manukyan).

In a conversation with the publication, Buzova confirmed that she was able to communicate with Dava during the filming of the show “The Emperor's Treasures” in China, where she was the host and he was a participant.

“You really can’t step into the same river twice, and do you know why? Because the river changes, the current carries away old water and brings new water. Therefore, for the second time you enter a new river. This is how I feel about this saying. Everything changes in this world,” Buzova commented on rumors of a reunion with her ex-lover.

On November 25, Davout was noticed at Buzova’s concert, where he gave her flowers, and she joked about her former boyfriend. Later, singer Philip Kirkorov admitted to trying to bring Buzova together with Manukyan on the set of the show “The Emperor's Treasures” in China.

In January 2021, Buzova announced her separation from Manukyan. Then she called herself a free girl and asked fans not to ask her questions about their relationship.