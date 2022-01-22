Russian singer and TV presenter Olga Buzova boasted of the luxurious gifts she received for her birthday. stories appeared in her Instagram-account.

It is known that the celebrity celebrated the 36th anniversary on January 20 with family and friends. The celebrity has published several shots from the event, which is depicted in a red midi-length dress with a slit that exposes her leg, and pointy shoes to match.

In addition, in stories Buzova showed subscribers the gifts she received in honor of the holiday. The posted shots show the diamond necklace, earrings and ring of the luxury brand Bvlgari. The cost of jewelry is more than 12 million rubles.

In addition to the accessories mentioned, the birthday girl received a black leather Louis Vuitton bag for 218 thousand rubles and a bracelet in the form of a strap of the same brand.

Earlier in January, Buzova gave birthday guests a morning hangover kit. It is noted that the box included Borjomi mineral water, effervescent tablets for headaches and a small bottle of JP Chenet sparkling wine worth 436 rubles.