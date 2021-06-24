TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova changed her image, again dyeing her hair blonde. She told her followers about this on her Instagram page.

“Here I am. And my return to blond, and to the origins … Before you is your Olya, whom you first saw 17 years ago on TNT, ”wrote Buzova.

The artist explained the change of image by the beginning of a “new stage of life”. She also announced a new show with her participation. Details Buzova promised to tell subscribers later.

The TV presenter gained popularity on the Dom-2 TV project when she was a blonde. In a brown-haired woman, she repainted several years ago after a difficult divorce from football player Dmitry Tarasov, writes the website kp.ru…

Among the subscribers, many supported the image change. Meanwhile, among the commentators, those who noted that the dark color of Buzova went more was also noted, writes “Pravda.Ru”…

On June 20, it was reported that the PR director and friend of Olga Buzovoy, Anton Bogoslavsky, said that the star was thinking about suicide. He wrote about the behind-the-scenes work with the star in his book “More than PR. How to create a star ”, published by the publishing house“ AST ”. He noted that Buzova is a very vulnerable, sincere and sensitive person. Because of these qualities, it was especially difficult for her during her divorce from football player Dmitry Tarasov.