TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova agreed to leave Russia for Belarus for a fee from her work as a mentor of the vocal competition “X-Factor. Belarus”. According to “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, this amount will compensate for the difficulties with the tour during the filming period.

It is noted that the issues of “X-Factor” will begin showing in September, and the final with the choice of the winner will take place at the end of December, before the New Year. Thus, for more than four months Buzova will live between Moscow and Minsk.

According to the publication, Buzova’s salary for participating in the first season can reach half a million dollars (about 36.7 million rubles at the current exchange rate).

Buzova announced her decision to participate in the project on May 21 on Instagram. The TV star emphasized that for the sake of this she decided to move to Belarus.

In addition to Buzova, mentors will be music critic Sergei Sosedov, singer Ruslan Alekhno, musician Sergei Parkhomenko (better known as Serega).