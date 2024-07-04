Buzova was delighted that her admirer Dmitry sent her red roses in Colombia

Singer and TV presenter Olga Buzova accidentally revealed the name of her admirer. In her account on the social network Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) She admired the gesture of the man who sent her a bouquet of red roses in Colombia.

“I’m in shock. Delivering a gorgeous bouquet to the other end of the world. Fantastic,” the artist said in the video.

In the process of filming the flowers, the star hid the note with the fan’s signature so that subscribers “wouldn’t see anything extra.” But the man’s name still appeared in the video, and the card read: “From Dmitry with love.”

