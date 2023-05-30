TV broker Alex van Keulen had to conduct one of the most difficult sales conversations of his career on Monday evening. In the RTL4 program Buy Without Looking Finding a home for young couple Santosh and Vanity seemed impossible. Or not?

Few people will recognize it: a so-called special room, which serves as a bedroom for the parents, toddler and baby, and is also used as a laundry room. But professional dancer Santosh (29) and insurance company employee Vanity (31) have one. They live with their children in an apartment of 50 m2 in Zoetermeer. The search is therefore simple: a single-family house, with three bedrooms and a garden. As long as it’s not an apartment.

TV broker Alex van Keulen calls the search, with a budget of 355,000 euros, ‘virtually impossible’. The inevitable concession talk follows. Vanity breaks down in tears when Alex tells her that “a single family home has gone out of reach.” “Even the former rental properties, which are normally delivered bare, go beyond your budget. It will be an apartment or a maisonette.” See also HS Helsinki | An extraordinary funeral at the Hietaniemi cemetery: a man lost in the Continuation War is buried

The impossible becomes reality when a terraced house is found in Benthuizen, with a purchase price of 285,000 euros. Half of the Randstad reacts, but Alex wins. Meanwhile, Santosh and Vanity add 20K to the build budget.

Cuddled flat

Tears follow again, but this time of joy, as the couple stands in front of their new home. Presenter Martijn Krabbé is hugged flat. “We have a hall! We have a coat rack! We just have a wall!”

A minor setback follows when asbestos is found. Costs: 5000 euros. Nevertheless, building expert Bob Sikkes succeeds in applying a magic trick that enlarges the bathroom and gives the family a new, sleek kitchen. “It’s super nice. It’s really sick”, Santosh exclaims when seeing the end result. A happy dance is done. Martijn is also there, despite protest – ‘I am beaten by my children. Like: don’t dance, papa’ – by the way.

Buy Without Looking, which has six seasons, has been a ratings hit for years. In this series, more couples with a relatively small budget pass by. See also There will only be agrarian reform if MST vacates land, says minister

Buy without Looking © RTL



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: