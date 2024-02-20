Wlabels have it all. From the outside, they look like a playground where winegrowers can let off steam with well-sounding names and pretty pictures. In reality, however, the few square centimeters are strictly controlled by law. Even the use of expressions such as Affentaler, Classic or Hochgewächs, where one does not suspect a deeper meaning, is only permitted by Brussels for certain characteristics. Therefore, the so-called traditional terms can be helpful when making a purchase decision – if you know them and know what lies behind them.

White Autumn and Red Sunshine

The expressions can be found in the product list of the Rheingau winery Klepper Red Sunshine and White Autumn. The red sunshine is fictitious, while the hardly less poetic white autumn is legally defined. This is a light wine made from red grapes. Unlike a rosé, it can, but does not have to, come in a rosé color, but can also be white. Also interesting for people who like single-variety wines: Only a single grape variety can be used for Weissherbst. According to the EU database, this must be given with the beautiful name eAmbrosia “together with the name 'Weißherbst' in the same font, size and color”: so it cannot be overlooked.