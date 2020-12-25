Have a good and thorough look at the retailer’s home page

Defective replica parts can hardly be seen at first glance. There are no certifications or quality seals, says Heinz-Gerd Lehmann. “But if original parts or identity parts are advertised, it is usually serious.” Original products are mostly sold through branded workshops, “you are on the safe side”.

With other providers you can find out a lot about the seriousness on the homepage. If the imprint, data protection declaration and general terms and conditions are missing, the part cannot be returned free of charge within 14 days and if the user reviews are poor, buying is not advisable.

The same applies if the dealer does not offer at least a one-year warranty. “The price comparison is always important,” says the expert. Inferior replica parts are often much cheaper than identical parts, sometimes by 50 percent – but in the end all the more expensive for the buyer if they have to be replaced early.

Fake original parts that bear the manufacturer’s logo but are not nearly worth their money are particularly tricky, says the expert from ADAC Nordrhein. “That is criminal and can be dangerous for drivers if it concerns safety-relevant parts.” Unfortunately, such online offers can hardly be distinguished from serious advertisements.

In the event of incorrect installation of the parts, the insurance company can stand up

In the worst case, anyone who installs inadequate spare parts jeopardizes driving safety. However, problems beyond this are rare. The main inspection is a visual inspection, according to Götz Knoop, specialist lawyer for traffic law. In the process, defective spare parts are usually not recognized. “Unless you can tell at first glance that the spare part is no good.”

In practice, however, this almost never happens. This also applies to insurance coverage. “The installation of spare parts you have bought yourself is not prohibited,” says the lawyer. And accidents caused by self-installed products are extremely rare. “But the installation must be carried out properly and professionally,” emphasizes Götz Knoop. If an accident occurs because, for example, the brake line has been used incorrectly, the insurance company could take a stand – which in reality does indeed happen.

The junkyard as an inexpensive treasure trove for car spare parts

Experienced spare parts hunters can save a lot of money in junkyards. The used elements are sometimes up to 50 percent cheaper compared to the new original, says Heinz-Gerd Lehmann. But he warns: “With used parts you never know what kind of car life they had.” Safety-related spare parts from car recyclers in particular should be treated with caution.

Götz Knoop takes it a little more relaxed: “Most of the time, the cars at professional scrap dealers are already dismantled and you can rely on the quality.” As a rule, there is also a one-year warranty on the parts. The buyers always have to install them themselves. Of course, this also applies to goods bought online. Workshops are not obliged to install parts they have brought with them, says Heinz-Gerd Lehmann: “The independent workshop is more likely to do it, the brand workshop will usually refuse.”