new Delhi: In the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, many things are going to change everyday. Buying TV will be expensive. From today TCS will be deducted on sending money out of the country. Also there are going to be changes in other rules including banking and motor vehicles. Many rules are changing, including LPG and Ujjwala Yojana.

Buying tv will be expensive

The government has decided to revoke the 5 per cent customs duty on the import of open cells used in TV manufacturing. For this, the government had given a one-year exemption, which has ended on 30 September. With this, the price of 32 inch TV will increase from Rs 600 and 42 inch price from 1200 to 1500 rupees. So buying TV from today is sure to be expensive.

Rules for the sweet shopkeeper

The government has become strict about the open sweets sold in the market. Now the sweet shopkeeper will have to give a time limit for its use. Consumers will have to inform the time limit of how long the sweets will be used. FSSAI has made it mandatory from today. Meaning, by which time the dessert will be edible, its date will have to be written on the dessert plate now.

Motor vehicle rules will change

From today, important documents related to vehicles like licenses, registration documents, fitness certificates, permits etc. can be maintained through the government-run web portal. Now you can run the work only by showing digital copy. Records of offenses like e-challan including suspension, compounding and revocation of license and registration will also be available on this web portal.

These things have to be kept in mind while driving

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that from today, mobile or other hand held devices can be used while driving. But it should be used only to see the root. Along with this, care should also be taken that the driver is not distracted while driving using mobile. However, a fine of 1 thousand to 5 thousand rupees can be imposed for talking to mobile while driving.

Commercial gas rates will be revised

The term of free gas cylinder under the Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme of the government’s popular scheme has ended on 30 September 2020. The government gives free LPG connections to the poor under this scheme. Due to Corona, free cylinders were also given under this scheme. Its date was extended from April to September. Today, the rates of non-subsidized LPG cylinders and commercial gas will also be revised.

This transaction will be taxed

The central government has made a new rule related to collecting taxes on sending money abroad. In such a situation, if you send money to your child studying abroad or help a relative financially, then you will have to pay an additional 5% tax collected at source (TCS) on the amount. According to the Finance Act, 2020, under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India, the person sending money abroad will have to pay TCS. Under the LRS, you can send up to 2.5 million dollars annually, on which there is no tax. TCS will have to be given to bring it under the tax net.

Driving license will be easy

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that it has issued a notification regarding all the amendments made in the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, including vehicle related documents through the portal from today to better monitor and enforce the Motor Vehicles Rules and E-challan can be maintained. Under the new rules, you will not need more documents to get a driving license now. The central government has simplified the rules for making DL.

More facilities will be available under health insurance

A major change is going to happen in the health insurance policy under the rules of insurance regulator IRDAI. From today, more and more health cover will be available at an affordable rate under all existing and new health insurance policies. This change is being made to make health insurance policy standardized and customer centric. It also includes many other changes. The Insurance Regulatory Authority of IRDAI (IRDAI) changed the rules that will benefit the people. Apart from this, companies will not be able to reject the claim with their choice.

Increase or reduction in LPG cylinder prices

Oil marketing companies announce new prices of LPG LPG cylinder and air fuel on the first date of every month. There has been a lot of fluctuation in prices for the last few months. LPG prices may also increase or decrease on 1 October.

This service will be provided in government bank loan

Government banks will also deliver all banking services, including loans, to your home. This service of public banks will start from today. Doorstep banking services can easily be found at home in government banks. For this, PSB Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services has been launched. With this, customers will now be able to avail banking services and facilities at home through e-facility, customer call center, web portal and mobile apps. Through the app, you will be able to monitor the details of your transactions, deposits, withdrawals, etc. Initially, this service will be available in 100 cities of the country.

Mustard oil adulteration ban from today

Consumers will now get pure mustard oil because the government has banned adulteration of any other oil in mustard oil. The ban on adulteration of mustard oil by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be applicable from today. This decision of the government will benefit consumers as well as mustard growing farmers.

