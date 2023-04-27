UpdateThe malfunction with ticket sales on the NS website has been resolved, making it possible to buy a train ticket online or in the NS app. Online sales suffered a malfunction around 1:30 p.m., probably because too many people wanted to buy a ticket for the train on King’s Day.
27-04-23, 20:35
A NS spokesperson reported after 5 p.m. that the malfunction was over and that it had not led to any complaints.
People who wanted to take the train could simply check in at the station with their public transport chip card or bank card. They could also buy a separate ticket at a machine at the station.
