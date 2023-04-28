You know Saab as a quirky brand with fun (and sometimes useless) features that you don’t easily see with other brands. For example, a night mode in which only the speedometer is illuminated or the placement of the ignition lock on the center console. But as unique as the ideas of the designers were, the technology was often so well known, as with this Subaru 9-2X.

Saab has often played loan neighbors in recent years. As part of General Motors, the brand used the chassis of the Opel Insignia for the 9-5 and the Porsche 9-4X (not supplied here) is a Cadillac with a Swedish nose. And because General Motors also had a share in Subaru, Saab was allowed to work with the Subaru Impreza.

Yes, this Saab 9-2x is technically identical to the Subaru Impreza. It is often affectionately referred to as the Saabaru and you can still clearly recognize the Japanese genes, especially from behind. The origin of this Saab 9-2x also means that it has permanent four-wheel drive and was available with a 2.0-liter or a 2.5-liter boxer engine. The smallest engine got a turbo.

You may have never heard of the Saabaru: the Saab 9-2x was never delivered in Europe. This copy has nevertheless found its way to the Netherlands. This is a version with the 2.0-liter with 227 hp. The seller tells TopGear that he has never seen a 9-2x for sale in Europe before. What is certain is that you are driving something unique.

It’s not the world’s most beautiful Saab 9-2x

The Saabaru is originally from New Jersey. Not necessarily a place where collectibles come from. This car therefore has some dents and a rust problem. And then it is also an automatic. In America they are in better condition with a manual gearbox for around $ 10,000, the equivalent of 9,000 euros. Then you still have to pick it up this way and pay taxes.

This Saab 9-2x costs 7,000 euros and is already in the Netherlands. In Neighborhood near Duurstede to be precise. You can get most of the parts from the Subaru dealer, but for the sheet metal (just look at the tailgate) you have to put in a little more effort. So look before you leap. Or would you rather look for a beautiful Subaru Impreza?