A white Audi A6 with a diesel V6, which should ring the same bell as a white Volvo V70. And indeed, this was once one of the police’s Rapid Response Vehicles (SIV). The old police car is now for sale on Marktplaats as a ‘super thick Audi’ with a ‘breed set’. It is now more the car that gets a stop sign than gives one.

This week we wrote about the new Audi A6 of the police without flashing lights on the roof. This made us curious what kind of old police equipment was for sale in the Netherlands. That’s how we came across this copy and another one, which is still on its service shoes. There is also a nice Volvo V70 for sale that once drove with a flashing light.

The seller tells TopGear that he had to make some effort to make the car tidy again. In its SIV years, this car still had a flashing light on the roof, so the holes had to be eliminated. The car also received a new center console, probably because it had holes from the old equipment. The grille has also been replaced.

No sill protectors or other signs

Normally it is quite easy to spot old police cars. The Tourans and B-classes have a metal tube under the doors as a sill protector. With a bit of luck they also have the cable ties on the hubcaps. Often some interior parts are still missing or there are still holes in the dashboard. With this Audi you can mainly recognize it by the specific engine.

The counter of the Audi A6 from 2018 shows 285,538 kilometers. In 2021, the police told Robert Doornbos that the SIVs will be replaced around 160,000 kilometers, but the Amsterdam police told TopGear this week that a new one is now being ordered at 200,000 kilometers. The car will then be replaced at 250,000.

How much is the old police car for sale?

The 3.0-liter V6 in the Audi produces 272 hp and 580 Nm. The 0-100 time is 5.7 and the top speed is 250 km/h. If you enter the license plate number on Google, you get an idea of ​​where this police car has been. The asking price for the old police car is 22,999 euros. Then you just get the original 19-inch rims.