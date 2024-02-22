The chance that you pair a Nissan Skyline GT-R with a Porsche 959 is not great. One was born in the deserts of Dakar (or rather on rally stages) and the other in Japan to dominate the circuits. Yet the two legends have more to do with each other than you think. And this green Porsche 959 SC is the protagonist in this piece of relatively unknown Nissan history.

In the mid-1980s, Nissan was developing the Nissan Skyline GT-R. This car had to dominate the All-Japan Touring Car Championship, but for that Nissan needed a good all-wheel drive system. That is why the brand turned its attention to Porsche: the electronically controlled four-wheel drive system of the 959 was revolutionary, especially for that time.

Nissan wanted to copy Porsche

Nissan neatly placed an order for a 959 with Porsche, but the German brand noticed what Nissan was planning and canceled the order. Nissan was undeterred and had a Belgian Volkswagen dealer order a Porsche 959 SC Komfort in 1988. The Belgians shipped the Porsche with chassis number 022 in the color Polar Silver to the Nissan factory in Yokohama, Japan.

The Porsche 959 was not tested on the track

Instead of using the Porsche 959 SC for what it was made for, they immediately tore it apart. They did this to investigate the Porsche-Steuer Kupplung system (PSK). This was a computer-controlled system with hydraulic couplings to distribute the power over the axles, for example based on g-forces or turbo pressure.

Nissan engineers developed their own four-wheel drive called Advanced Total Traction Engineering System, ATTESA E-TS for the intimates. In addition, the legendary RB26DETT engine was developed. With this combination, Nissan won every race in the All-Japan Touring Car Championship with the R32 GT-R from 1990 to 1993. All thanks to this Porsche 959.

A 'new' Porsche 959 SC

After the development phase of the Nissan Skyline GT-R R32, Nissan neatly put the Porsche 959 back together. The car was then sold to an engineer who worked on the R32 project. The 959 never received a license plate and went to America about ten years ago with only 1,400 kilometers on the odometer.

You would think that such an unused car wouldn't need much work, but the car fell apart again. Poor thing. At that time, specialist Canepa had a program to restore the 959 to make it slightly better than before. A bit like what Singer does with the 911, but with the rare supercar from Porsche.

Canepa put 4,000 hours into the Porsche 959, spread over four years. The costs were 950,000 dollars, about 875,000 euros. The color is now Oak Green and the 2.8-liter boxer engine now produces 800 hp and about 900 Nm. The modified Porsche reaches 100 km/h within 2.5 seconds and continues up to 370 km/h. Do you want to own a piece of Nissan history? Then you can make an offer on this Porsche 959 at the beginning of March. Please note that you have a around 3.5 million euros must offer.