In 1977 the Mercedes 450 SLC 5.0 appears – not just a nice new model, but the embodiment of Mercedes’ rally ambitions. The V8 coupe was the homologation model for the WRC. Wait, what? Yes, Mercedes really went racing with the SLC in the WRC. And sure, the large coupé still has its automatic transmission.

As the name already reveals, the engine capacity is 5 liters. To lose weight, the engine as well as the hood and the various panels above the trunk are made of aluminum. Only 19 SLC versions exist for the rally and only seven of them received the 5.0 badge. So this is one of those Mercedes 450 SLC 5.0, which has actually raced.

The Mercedes rally car achieves special results

Mercedes was also successful in the rally world. During the Bandama Rally of Ivory Coast in 1979 Mercedes occupied the entire podium and also fourth place. This makes Mercedes the first manufacturer to win with a V8 engine and (somewhat less surprisingly) the first winner with an automatic.

The copy that goes under the hammer finished second during that deliberate rally. It has a special ‘development engine’ with additional cooling systems and a radiator that doubles as a grille. Later, in 1980, this car also competed in the Safari Rally in Kenya where it finished third. After this, the 450 SLC ended up in Belgium where it was used as a training car.

The price of the Mercedes 450 SLC 5.0

After serving as a practice tank, the Mercedes rally car had several owners. The last owner is now having it auctioned at RM Sotheby’s at an auction in Paris. The auction house expects that the special 450 SLC 5.0 should yield an amount between 790,000 euros and 1,000,000 euros. Why not order a Porsche 911 Dakar? You may also have something left over for a Lambo Huracan Sterrato.