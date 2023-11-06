For two decades, Aston Martin has been struggling with the question: what are we going to do with Lagonda? The Lagonda you see above will be released in 2009. Nine years later comes the Lagonda Vision Concept and another year later the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept. All three cars never appeared as production models. Still, you can now buy the crossover-like 2009 Aston Martin Lagonda.

During the Geneva Motor Show, Aston celebrated the centenary of the Lagonda brand name with the above concept car. Production was scheduled to begin in 2012. Now we know that the so-called ‘LUV’ (Luxury Utility Vehicle) would never appear in showrooms. The only copy in existence went to a collector.

Specifications of the Aston Martin Lagonda LUV

Aston Martin took a Mercedes GL-class and sculpted a metal carriage on it. The bodywork consists of one part and therefore has no separate bumpers. Apart from the fact that a dent in the bumper is quickly repaired, you cannot simply disassemble the part for repairs. Not that there are any fade parts for this car at all. So make sure you don’t do any damage.

We described the cabin in 2009 as ‘an impressive mix of leather and soft floor mats that wouldn’t look out of place in a Rolls’. Aston Martin put its own 5.9-liter V12 from the DBS and DB9 in the LUV. Aston did not reveal anything about the power, but take into account approximately 500 hp. Power goes to all wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

A diesel was also planned

The concept car rides on 22-inch five-spoke wheels and has carbon-ceramic brakes. The idea was to build a hybrid version, a version with a diesel engine and one on biofuel, in addition to the V12. The Lagonda would not come to Europe, but to growth markets such as India, China and South America.

If you attend the auction Collecting Cars win, you will first have to have the car inspected, because the car is currently not allowed on public roads. But then again: you might not want that because of the vulnerability. The odometer currently shows zero kilometers. The auction runs until Sunday November 12 and the highest bid is now 12,750 pounds (approximately 11,000 euros).